Calif. Gov. Expected to Seek Elimination of Death Penalty

In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the California Legislative Black Caucus Martin Luther King Jr., Breakfast, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is withdrawing several hundred National Guard troops from the nation's southern border and changing their mission.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce he is taking executive action to try to eliminate the use of the death penalty in California.

Two sources familiar with the governor's plans tell NBC4's I-Team that Newsom may use the governor office's authority to reduce sentences of all condemned inmates on death row.

Newsom has been calling elected officials around the state to share some information, but details are expected to be revealed at a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

NBC4 has reached out to a spokesman for the governor, but did not hear back.

Newsom has been openly advocating for a moratorium on the death penalty and told the LA Times this week that he has asked his legal advisers to research his options as governor.