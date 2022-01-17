Most Deficiencies Found During Texas Power Plant Inspections Resolved: ERCOT

Texas' grid operator says most deficiencies found during winter inspections at electric plants and transmission facilities around the state are resolved.

During a meeting on Monday, ERCOT, the state's grid operator, released results of winter weather inspections conducted at electric plants across the state.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The agency said it has inspected more than 300 facilities in recent months to see if they were prepared for winter.

ERCOT said inspectors found 10 potential deficiencies at power generating plants and six at electric transmission facilities and that most of those deficiencies have been resolved.

From new records revealing the causes of the massive February power outages to new interviews revealing potential solutions, NBC 5 Investigates gets to the bottom of the state's power problems in the ongoing streaming series "Powerless," available here.

That’s a huge increase from the roughly 80 in-person inspections ERCOT used to conduct annually –prior to last year’s winter storm which knocked out power across the state.

Inspectors look for things like wind screening that protects equipment against the cold – and heat tracing lines that warm pipes to prevent freezing.

ERCOT said more than 100 electric facilities still have to complete work on winter preparation plans they were required to submit this year.

Many of those have been given an extension to complete the work.

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission said they will continue to monitor those facilities and take action against any that do not comply.