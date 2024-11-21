driven to death

Dallas sheriff's deputies write 65% fewer speeding tickets than 5 years ago, data shows

Dallas County Sheriff says other law enforcement duties have prevented deputies from writing more tickets and records show the county has passed on grant funding that could pay for additional speed patrols

By Scott Friedman, Eva Parks, Edward Ayala and Frank Heinz

Throughout our Driven to Death series of reports on speeding drivers, viewers have wondered what's happened to speed enforcement on busy Dallas freeways. NBC 5 Investigates has discovered data confirming there's been a dramatic drop in the number of tickets issued by deputies tasked with patrolling some of Dallas County's busiest highways.

On a recent weeknight, NBC 5 Investigates used a LiDAR gun and a retired law enforcement officer, to clock drivers on Stemmons Freeway. In our speed check, drivers often hit 90 mph, while some even topped the triple digits. One motorcycle rider near Interstate 35E and Marsalis was clocked at 142.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

With speeds that high in a county with a population of more than 2.6 million people, it's easy to think that Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies could write more tickets than ever. However, Dallas County ticket data uncovered by NBC 5 Investigates showed the opposite -- a 65% decline in the number of tickets written over the last five years.

Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2019, the records showed the Dallas County Sheriff's Department issued over 5,600 speeding tickets and 200 warnings. In 2023, the deputies issued only about 1,900 tickets, and warnings were down to 150.

NBC 5 Investigates asked Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown what she'd tell drivers who wonder about the level of enforcement after seeing other drivers flouting the speed limit.

"I would say to them, it's out there," Brown said. "It's not to the degree that they would want."

Brown told NBC 5 Investigates that the number of tickets issued declined because deputies made fewer stops during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the numbers have not come back up, and Brown said that's because deputies assigned to patrol the county's freeways also have to respond to calls in parts of the county where they provide police services. That duty, the sheriff said, leaves less time for deputies to enforce speeds on the highways.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, left, talks with NBC 5 senior investigative reporter Scott Friedman, right.
Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, left, talks with NBC 5 senior investigative reporter Scott Friedman, right.

"We're out there, but we're having to measure out what we have in terms of resources and do what we can do with what we have," Brown said.

Still, NBC 5 Investigates found evidence that the sheriff's department missed opportunities to tap into funding that could have helped increase speed enforcement.

Some deputies now worry that a lack of consistent enforcement has created a vicious cycle. They now spend so much time responding to freeway crashes that they find it difficult to devote time to patrolling for dangerous speeders.

Chris Dyer with the Dallas County Sheriffs Association.
Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates
Chris Dyer with the Dallas County Sheriffs Association.

"The more that we're tied up on crashes, the less time that we have to do actual enforcement on the highways, which means the more crashes that we have, which means the less time we have to do enforcement, said Chris Dyer, president of the Dallas County Sheriff's Association, a labor and advocate group representing deputies and sheriff's department employees.

Dyer, who is also a senior sergeant with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department's patrol division and traffic section, agreed that increased enforcement results in fewer crashes.

"Absolutely. The times that we come together and we run specials and enforcement specials, we won't have crashes in those areas for the day," Dyer said. "So it's definitely a cause and effect."

Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates

Dyer said it has become difficult to run stepped-up speed enforcement because of staffing challenges and overtime limits.

"We're reducing overtime. We're reducing comp time," Dyer said. "I've had to take one of my deputies and send him home for two weeks because his comp time level is too high and I can't hire anybody to replace him, which means I've got basically one less person on the street every single day."

Some departments apply for state and federal grant money that allows them to pay overtime and assign more officers to speed enforcement. Data from Dallas County showed that the sheriff's department has written only four speeding tickets using grant funding in the last five years.

Brown told NBC 5 Investigates the department has often passed on grant funds because it needs to keep deputies available to deal with calls in the neighborhoods it covers, away from the freeways.

NBC 5 News

"If we have not been writing the citations and then we asked for a grant and we are given that grant, we have to stop doing what we're doing over here and focus and tell our people this is what you have to do," Brown said. "In doing that ... we are negating some other police service."

The sheriff's association said it was a missed opportunity. They believe grant funding or additional funding from the county budget would help them increase enforcement, reduce dangerous speeds and save more lives on the road.

That would include areas along Stemmons from Wycliff to Empire Central, where there have been five fatal speed-related crashes since January 2023, and along Interstate 30 from Hampton Road to Chalk Hill, where there have been four fatal speed-related crashes since the start of 2023.

"We would be able to put more people out on the highways. We would be able to be proactive," Dyer said. "We could bring these crash numbers down."

Michael Morris, North Central Texas Council of Governments.
Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates
Michael Morris, North Central Texas Council of Governments.

More grant money for speed enforcement is about to flow into the area. Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, has pledged to pour money into overtime programs to help law enforcement use unmarked vehicles to crack down on excessive speeds that have worsened since the pandemic.

"I'm going to bring as much as I possibly can, as unmarked as I possibly can, to have the residents of the region know we're serious about bad behavior when it comes to driving," Morris said in an interview with NBC 5 Investigates earlier this year.

The question remains whether the Dallas County Sheriff's Department will participate and increase efforts to stop drivers who openly disregard the speed limit.

"I can't speak to the future, but, you know, I would hope that in our evaluation every year of what it is that we do, that we're able to reach a point where we can," Brown said.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.
Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

If the Dallas County Sheriff's Office doesn't step up speed enforcement, it raises the question of who will? Brown told NBC 5 Investigates her department has also often passed on grants to allow other departments within the county to use the funding to increase patrols on highways running through their cities.

But, under an agreement with the city of Dallas, the sheriff's department has primary responsibility for freeway response on sections of Interstate 45, Interstate 20, I-35E and I-30. And, in the city of Dallas, the police department has only a small traffic unit and limited resources for freeway speed patrols as the department focuses primarily on addressing neighborhood crime.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

driven to death Nov 17, 2023

With speed the leading cause of Dallas traffic deaths, where are the police?

Dallas Jan 30

$500M Dallas transportation bond proposal devotes less than 2% to ‘Vision Zero' road safety plan

Dallas Dec 13, 2023

One dangerous Dallas street will get a ‘road diet' with federal funds

Dallas Jan 31

Dallas council members question ‘minimal' Vision Zero road safety funding in bond plan

Fort Worth Feb 6

Fort Worth fatal crashes up 31% in five years as city talks ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Feb 6

Dallas intersection where NBC 5 highlighted pedestrian dangers gets a new crosswalk

driven to death Feb 7

Draft traffic study suggests major changes to slow speedy drivers on Ferguson Road in far East Dallas

driven to death Feb 14

Five pedestrians killed in 11 months on less than a mile of Loop 12, prompting calls for change

driven to death Feb 16

State senator pledges action after NBC 5 investigation highlights deaths on Loop 12

driven to death Feb 20

Dallas ‘Vision Zero' road safety progress questioned at city council briefing

driven to death Feb 21

‘It could have killed someone' Dallas residents beg for protection from dangerous drivers on NW Hwy

driven to death Feb 28

Dallas Dept. of Transportation misses deadlines for responding to road complaints thousands of times

driven to death Feb 29

Dallas residents hear city's plan to address traffic dangers on Ferguson Road

driven to death Mar 27

DART considers moving bus stops to areas safer for pedestrians

driven to death Apr 3

Dallas City Council questions how to accelerate road safety plan

traffic May 1

Could your phone help save you from a wrong-way driver?

Fort Worth May 15

Fort Worth streets identified as dangerous years ago are still among the most deadly

Dallas May 22

Triple-digit speeds on Central raise concerns about expressway turned speedway

driven to death Aug 28

Dallas considers lowering speed limits on city's deadliest road

Dallas Sep 6

Passenger in car that hit & killed student on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12 charged with murder: DPD

driven to death Sep 8

Dozens of 'emergency' traffic safety changes planned for Loop 12

driven to death Sep 11

Dallas lowers speed limit on Central Expwy after NBC 5 Investigates reveals extreme speeds

driven to death Sep 25

Headed ‘to the pokey.' DFW-area police warn extreme speeders of possible arrest

Dallas Sep 30

Crash injuring six children highlights Loop 12 danger zone again

Dallas Oct 3

Speed limits drop on Loop 12, Central Expressway headed into Downtown Dallas

This article tagged under:

driven to deathDallas County
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us