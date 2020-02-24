Different in Many Ways, Dallas and Kansas City Have a Common Problem – High Crime

In many ways, Kansas City has the advantage over Dallas, when it comes to economic and health factors that experts say can fuel crime.

People are more likely to make more money in KC, they’re less likely to be in poverty, and there is a much better chance they have health insurance, according to the most recent statistics with the U.S. Census Bureau.

But when it comes to crime, the cities are in a close race to see which can look the worse.

NBC 5 News

More than 200 murders were recorded in Dallas last year, with the month of May being the deadliest, with 40 killings, triggering a 27.3 percent increase from the year before.

There were fewer homicides in Kansas City – 148 according to their Daily Homicide Analysis – but the city is much smaller, with a U.S. Census estimate of nearly 492,000 in 2018 to Dallas’ 1.3 million.

Both cities are hoping a new approach to policing, using computers to detect risk factors in high-crime areas, will help drive down those deadly numbers.