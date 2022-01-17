British Police Assisting FBI With Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Investigation

The search for answers about what prompted a man to take hostages at a Colleyville temple now spans across the globe.

The FBI has identified the Congregation Beth Israel hostage-taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Late Sunday, British counterterrorism police said they were questioning two teenagers in Manchester, England, in connection with the investigation.

A senior U.S. law enforcement official told NBC News the teens are Akram's sons, who were believed to have been in touch with their father during the standoff. There is no indication the sons are suspects in the case, and the FBI has said it appears Akram acted alone.

Akram's family released a statement to our partners at Sky News in the United Kingdom saying, "We are absolutely devastated as a family" and "…do not condone any of his actions…"

The statement went on to say Akram, "was suffering from mental health issues."

In the hours before the FBI's elite hostage rescue team entered the Colleyville temple late Saturday, crisis negotiators spent hours communicating with Akram.

Law enforcement officials tell NBC 5 Akram was fixated on one thing: the release of Aafia Siddiqi, a Pakistani scientist who's been called "Lady Al Qaeda."

Siddiqui is currently being held at the federal prison medical center, FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, after her conviction for firing shots at US troops and federal agents who were questioning her in a counterterrorism investigation in Afghanistan in 2008.

Her conviction has sparked protests from groups who believe she was wrongly convicted, including a protest outside FMC Carswell last fall.

But in a news conference Sunday The DFW Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-DFW) which has campaigned for Siddiqui's release, and Siddiqui's attorney said the hostage-taker does not speak for Siddiqui's cause and that they have had no contact with the man.

"The perpetrator was not from here and certainly does not represent us or anything we stand for," said Faizan Syed of CAIR DFW-Austin. "I want to state clearly and equivocally that we do not know this individual in any way."

In the days before the synagogue attack, there was more chatter about Siddiqui's case on social media as supporters posted concerns about Siddiqui's mother who was recently hospitalized.

But federal law enforcement officials tell NBC 5 they are still looking into what motivated Akram and cannot say if he was inspired by any recent events.

They are also examining his travel history, tracing how and when he came to the DFW area, and to the standoff at the temple that ended his life. His hostages escaped unharmed.

Authorities are also trying to determine where Akram obtained the weapon he brandished as he held a rabbi and three others hostage.

ATF agents were working Sunday night to trace the origins of that gun.