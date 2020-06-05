Arlington Interim Police Chief Modifies Policy in Wake of Floyd Death

Arlington police officers have been told vascular neck restraints are now considered a use of deadly force, according to a memo obtained by NBC 5 Investigates.

The memo, dated Friday, is from Arlington interim police Chief Jaime Ayala to all department personnel.

The vascular neck restraint is only authorized for use when an officer feels their life is at risk, according to the memo.

Also on Friday, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax released an 11-point action plan for police reforms.

The fourth point in the plan is a review of all "use-of-force policies" by August 28.