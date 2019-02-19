Sentencing Delayed for 2 Top Officials in DCS Scandal

Two of the top officials who pleaded guilty in the Dallas County Schools bribery scandal may not be sentenced to prison until this summer. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Two of the top officials who pleaded guilty in the Dallas County Schools bribery scandal may not be sentenced to prison until this summer.

A lawyer for former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway has asked a federal judge to move Caraway's sentencing to late June or early July.

And an attorney for former DCS superintendent Rick Sorrells has asked the judge to delay his client's sentencing.

In court filings, attorneys say the original sentencing date in April would be difficult because the government's lead prosecutor is involved in another trial that is expected to last into the spring.

Caraway and Sorrells admitted taking bribes in exchange for their help in securing lucrative contracts for a school bus camera company that installed cameras on DCS buses.

The owner of that company, Robert Leonard, is scheduled to be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges for his role in the scandal.

And an April sentencing date is still set for Larry Duncan, former DCS board president, after pleading guilty to tax evasion in connection with the case.