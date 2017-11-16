A critical analysis, withheld for months by the former administrators of the Dallas County Schools bus agency, has now been released to NBC 5 Investigates, suggesting crimes were committed in a deal that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

"The standard explanations for a financial loss of this magnitude ... are: ignorance, incompetence, negligence and criminal conduct," the internal report, written last spring by a former FBI agent, said of a failed business deal that put cameras on North Texas school buses.

"In our opinion, suitable predication may exist to support a potential federal investigation for ... 'program fraud' ... 'wire fraud'... 'mail fraud,' as well as related sections of the Texas Criminal Code," the report added.

Since the report was written, NBC 5 Investigates has reported that the FBI and the Texas Rangers are investigating the bus camera business venture that got DCS in deep financial trouble.

The report suggests DCS officials may have made false statements while they tried to market the cameras to other school districts — actions the former FBI agent says may constitute wire and mail fraud.

The report also says campaign donations made to some elected DCS officials should be investigated — donations made by vendors involved in the camera program.

The investigator says there appears to be a pattern of donations, timed in conjunction with the awarding of contracts, that raises questions about potential bribes.

The Dallas County Schools agency has for months attempted to keep the report secret, even after the Texas Attorney General's Office ruled that it was public information, and should be released to NBC 5.

The agency, at taxpayer expense, even sued the AG's office to block the release of the report.

But, with knowledge of the troubles at DCS, Dallas County voters last week chose to shut down the century-old agency.

And Alan King, chief executive officer of the state-appointed committee that will oversee the closure of the agency, said the report is something the public should know about.

King told NBC 5 Investigates that he hadn't even shared the report with the committee yet, but wanted to "make sure we are transparent, and hope we respond better in the future."