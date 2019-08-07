Rick Sorrells' sentencing will take place at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse in downtown Dallas. NBC 5 Investigates will be blogging live from the courthouse. The live blog below will automatically refresh every two minutes.

Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, will be sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017.

Sorrells, an admitted criminal, is facing up to 10 years behind bars for wire fraud after admitting to the Department of Justice to receiving more than $3 million in bribes.

The DOJ said Sorrells spent the bribe money on credit card debt, trips, personal expenses, an apartment in New Orleans, cars and jewelry. In return for those payments, the DOJ said DCS purchased cameras worth millions of dollars, stacks of which remained boxed and unused in a Dallas warehouse, and entered into a $25 million asset purchase/licensing agreement, the sale-leaseback of DCS bus lots first reported on by NBC 5 Investigates.

Federal prosecutors said bribes and kickbacks paid to Sorrells were funneled through various pass-through companies operated by, Slater Swartwood Sr., and an unnamed law firm. Swartwood Sr. pleaded guilty to federal money laundering conspiracy charges in December 2018 and was sentenced last month to 18 months behind bars.

Former DCS Super. Rick Sorrells Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells could face 10 years behind bars after admitting in court documents he received $3 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for school bus camera contracts. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

The man behind the camera company, and the bribes, Robert Leonard, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison in May.

As a part of his plea, Sorrells was ordered to forfeit any property bought using the payments received from the unnamed company. A list of that property included more than $12,000 in cash, a 2014 Maserati GHI, a 2012 Porsche Cayenne, about $50,000 in jewelry purchased from the Windsor Auction House and a custom made 14K bracelet set with 51 princess cut diamonds weighing 10.53 carats and valued at more than $16,000.

More Reports

Investigative Series: Behind the Cameras: The Fall of Dallas County Schools

Investigative Series: Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS

Former DCS Super. Rick Sorrells Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Reaction From Bus Drivers

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells could face 10 years behind bars after admitting in court documents he received $3 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for school bus camera contracts. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

Big Buses, Bigger Problems: The Land Deal (Full Show)

NBC 5 produced a special 30-minute, in-depth investigative report revealing the latest developments in the ongoing investigation into Dallas County Schools, the taxpayer-funded agency responsible for the daily transportation of 75,000 North Texas students. NBC 5 anchors Brian Curtis and Meredith Land and Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman explained the latest findings. Watch the entire NBC 5 Investigates' special report, "Big Buses, Bigger Problems: The $25 Million DCS Land Deal." (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

Ex-DCS Super's Vacation Pad Raises Questions

A beautifully restored, bright yellow building in New Orleans connects two of the central characters in the financial demise of Dallas County Schools and raises significant ethical and legal questions over rules governing conduct between school district officials and their vendors. (Published Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017)

Behind the Cameras: The Fall of Dallas County Schools

In July, Dallas County Schools will be shut down forever. In November 2017 voters acted swiftly to close the 172-year-old agency after more than 100 reports from NBC 5 Investigates revealed corruption and staggering financial mismanagement that cost taxpayers millions of dollars. (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)

Court Documents