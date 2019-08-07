Rick Sorrells' sentencing will take place at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse in downtown Dallas. NBC 5 Investigates will be blogging live from the courthouse. The live blog below will automatically refresh every two minutes.
Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, will be sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017.
Sorrells, an admitted criminal, is facing up to 10 years behind bars for wire fraud after admitting to the Department of Justice to receiving more than $3 million in bribes.
The DOJ said Sorrells spent the bribe money on credit card debt, trips, personal expenses, an apartment in New Orleans, cars and jewelry. In return for those payments, the DOJ said DCS purchased cameras worth millions of dollars, stacks of which remained boxed and unused in a Dallas warehouse, and entered into a $25 million asset purchase/licensing agreement, the sale-leaseback of DCS bus lots first reported on by NBC 5 Investigates.
Federal prosecutors said bribes and kickbacks paid to Sorrells were funneled through various pass-through companies operated by, Slater Swartwood Sr., and an unnamed law firm. Swartwood Sr. pleaded guilty to federal money laundering conspiracy charges in December 2018 and was sentenced last month to 18 months behind bars.
The man behind the camera company, and the bribes, Robert Leonard, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison in May.
As a part of his plea, Sorrells was ordered to forfeit any property bought using the payments received from the unnamed company. A list of that property included more than $12,000 in cash, a 2014 Maserati GHI, a 2012 Porsche Cayenne, about $50,000 in jewelry purchased from the Windsor Auction House and a custom made 14K bracelet set with 51 princess cut diamonds weighing 10.53 carats and valued at more than $16,000.
