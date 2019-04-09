Larry Duncan talks about adding seat belts to buses from his office at Dallas County Schools.

Larry Duncan, the former board president of Dallas County Schools, is scheduled to learn his punishment Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to tax evasion in the Dallas County Schools criminal conspiracy.

Duncan, who led the DCS board for a decade and, before that, served four terms as a Dallas City Council member, could receive as much as a year in federal prison -- a term agreed upon in a plea deal -- when he goes before U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Duncan, who once also ran for county judge and Dallas mayor, is one of several once-powerful men who have been swept up by the corruption investigation, including former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, who last week was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison Friday after admitting he took bribes in the DCS scandal.

NBC 5 Investigates was the first to report that Duncan received the vast majority of his campaign funds, almost $250,000, from people tied to Force Multiplier Solutions, the company DCS partnered with on a school bus camera deal that went bust and put the agency in dire financial straits.

The deal ultimately cost taxpayers $100 million and resulted in the demise of DCS.

When NBC 5 Investigates first questioned Duncan about the contributions to his campaign, he insisted they were on the up and up.

“Every penny is open, honest, legal and ethical,” Duncan said at the time, adding that he wouldn't stand for his reputation being questioned and that he'd been in public service for two decades.

But he later admitted to the FBI and federal prosecutors that he used more than $180,000 of the funds for personal expenses and did not pay taxes on that money.

The man who gave Duncan the bulk of those campaign donations, Robert Leonard, the owner of camera provider Force Multiplier Solutions, has also pleaded guilty in the corruption probe.

Leonard has admitted to bribing former DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells and Caraway in order to secure the lucrative bus camera deals with DCS.

Leonard and Sorrells, who has also admitted to taking bribes, are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.