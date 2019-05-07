The fall from power for Dwaine Caraway is complete after the former Dallas City Councilman and mayor pro tem was sentenced to 4.6 years behind bars Friday for his role in the $100 million criminal conspiracy that shut down school bus provider Dallas County Schools. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is scheduled to report to federal prison Tuesday morning.

Caraway was sentenced to serve 56 months in prison in April and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and tax evasion charges. He admitted accepting more than $400,000 in bribes and kickbacks from the owner of a school bus camera company who also pleaded guilty to federal charges in the scandal surrounding Dallas County Schools (DCS).

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to say Monday where Caraway will be incarcerated, citing BOP policy which says location information is not releasable until after an inmate arrives at his or her destination.

A family friend told NBC 5 Investigates Caraway is headed for a federal prison located in Texas. I stand before you today embarrassed and ashamed ... I let the poison in under the door and [it] got into my nose.Dwaine Caraway, on the stand at his sentencing

A two-year-long NBC 5 Investigation first revealed that Caraway, the second most powerful politician at Dallas City Hall, had received so called "consulting" payments and a home loan for his father from a man implicated in the DCS scandal. At the time, Caraway denied the money was in exchange for votes. But, he later admitted to federal prosecutors that he knew some of the money was to secure his influence on the city council which voted on an ordinance that allowed the school bus camera company to enter into a multimillion-dollar business deal at DCS.

That business arrangement later went bust, putting DCS on the brink on financial collapse. Dallas County voters elected to close the school busing agency in the wake of the corruption scandal.

At his sentencing in April, Caraway apologized to his former colleagues and told the court, "I stand before you today embarrassed and ashamed ... I let the poison in under the door and [it] got into my nose," Caraway said. "I look at all of you. I apologize to each and every one of you. I have let a lot of people down."

