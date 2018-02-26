DCS' Budget Shortfall at $16M is Double Expectations

Big buses, bigger money troubles for the committee that's working to shut down Dallas County Schools. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

The man in charge of closing the troubled school bus agency revealed Monday this year's budget shortfall is $16 million.

That number is twice the size of the shortfall they anticipated this year.

CEO Alan King said his team discovered DCS' former management used money from this year's budget to pay debt that should have been paid out in the previous year's budget.

That surprise adds to the challenge of trying to keep bills paid and buses running through the end of the school year.

After being put to a vote last fall, voters decied to shut down Dallas County Schools effective this summer.

