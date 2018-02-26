DCS' Budget Shortfall at $16M is Double Expectations

Dallas County Schools' Budget Shortfall at $16 Million is Double Expectations - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 InvestigatesBig Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS

Dallas County Schools' Budget Shortfall at $16 Million is Double Expectations

By Scott Friedman

Published at 4:31 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated at 6:18 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018

    Big buses, bigger money troubles for the committee that's working to shut down Dallas County Schools.

    The man in charge of closing the troubled school bus agency revealed Monday this year's budget shortfall is $16 million.

    That number is twice the size of the shortfall they anticipated this year.

    CEO Alan King said his team discovered DCS' former management used money from this year's budget to pay debt that should have been paid out in the previous year's budget.

    That surprise adds to the challenge of trying to keep bills paid and buses running through the end of the school year.

    After being put to a vote last fall, voters decied to shut down Dallas County Schools effective this summer.

