‘Welcome to Blumhouse' Anthology Kicks off with ‘Black Box' and ‘The Lie'

If you’re looking for original films to get you in the mood for the spooky season, Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video want to invite you into their haunted house. They have built an anthology of 8 films that they say have something for everyone. Four of those will be release this month.

The first two movies will be released on Prime Video as double features on Oct. 6. Veena Sud’s “The Lie” and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.’s “Black Box.”

“Black Box” is a slow release thriller, with a few jump scares that Blumhouse fans will appreciate. It stars Mamoudou Athie as Nolan, a man who suffers memory loss after a car accident that killed his wife. He visits a brilliant neuropsychologist named Dr. Lillian Brooks (Phylicia Rashad) who promises an experimental treatment can help him, but ultimately forces him to question who he really is.

“The whole goal is for Nolan to find himself,” Athie says.

There are echoes of the Sunken Place in “Get Out” that will feel familiar to fans. But the story is very different. Osei-Kuffour Jr. also wrote the film and explores the idea of scientists with an agenda. Rashad says that was an interesting thing to discover with her character.

“She’s developed some technology and it is cutting edge,” Rashad says. “She is also a human being with a personal agenda. Something that means a lot to her. And isn’t it very interesting to look at the development of technology from the point of view of human beings who are doing this sort of thing with an agenda?"

“Welcome to Blumhouse” is also part of a push to highlight diverse and emerging filmmakers.

“Black Box” and “The Lie” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, while “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” will premiere on the streaming service on October 13. The other 4 films will be released sometime in 2021.