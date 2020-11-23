Unexpected Guests Thanksgiving Weekend 2020 on COZI TV

This year COZI TV emphasizes the UNEXPECTED — guest stars are everywhere! They’re coming out of the woodwork!

The COZI TV line up is full of great guest stars. Some are true icons at the height of their fame – others are TV stars making unusual crossovers and some are early appearances by actors destined for greatness!

Here are some examples:

Early Appearances

A very young John Travolta is the victim of a bad fall, rescued by Gage and DeSoto on EMERGENCY! (Friday at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT)

Helen Hunt at just age 15 plays an alien princess on BIONIC WOMAN. (Friday 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT)

The child actor Matthew Perry tugging at the heartstrings on HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN. (Thursday 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT)

Long before the Fast and the Furious, the late Paul Walker was also on HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN. (Friday 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT)

Crossovers

George Wendt in a dramatic role? Just one more COLUMBO (Saturday 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT)

Bosley and Hutch? David Soul appears on CHARLIE’S ANGELS. (Saturday 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT)

And then Suzanne Somers pays STARSKY & HUTCH a visit! (Saturday 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT)

Legends and Icons

Sammy Davis Jr. as himself, of course, on CHARLIE’S ANGELS

Elizabeth Taylor dazzles on THE NANNY (Saturday night 12:30 AM/11:30PM)

And a special block of the best of George Clooney on ROSEANNE (Thursday 9PM/8C to 11PM/10C)

And, of course, many more. Every episode features a special guest star all Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday through Sunday.