Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Leave Hospital for Home Quarantine

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized as the couple has moved to self-quarantine at their Australia home after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday.

But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Grocery Stores, Including Tom Thumb, Look to Hire 4,000 New Employees

Cornavirus 2 hours ago

Questions Answered Over Coronavirus Concerns

For the full story, go to NBC News.

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us