Texas Pinball Festival Returns to Frisco in First Event Since COVID Began

The festival will take place between March 25 and March 27 at the Embassy Suites in Frisco

By Brandi Addison - The Dallas Morning News

The Texas Pinball Festival will make a comeback in Frisco this weekend after its last two events were canceled by the pandemic.

The festival will feature more than 400 pinball machines — vintage and new — as well as classic arcade games, which organizers will set to free play. Guests can participate in adult or child pinball tournaments, and the DFW Pinball group will host a flea market and swap meet of collectibles and memorabilia, according to a release from Visit Frisco.

The festival will take place between March 25 and March 27 at the Embassy Suites in Frisco at 7600 John Q Hammons Drive. Times vary each day.

Read more about the festival and how to get tickets from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

