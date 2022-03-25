Texas Pinball Festival Returns to Frisco in First Event Since COVID Began

The Texas Pinball Festival will make a comeback in Frisco this weekend after its last two events were canceled by the pandemic.

The festival will feature more than 400 pinball machines — vintage and new — as well as classic arcade games, which organizers will set to free play. Guests can participate in adult or child pinball tournaments, and the DFW Pinball group will host a flea market and swap meet of collectibles and memorabilia, according to a release from Visit Frisco.

The festival will take place between March 25 and March 27 at the Embassy Suites in Frisco at 7600 John Q Hammons Drive. Times vary each day.

