NBC 5 Broadcasting Annual New Year’s Eve TV Special ‘Lone Star NYE Live’

Ring in the New Year with NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and musical guests on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2018 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

The New Year’s Eve program will air in North Texas on NBC 5 and in an additional 11 Texas markets and in five Central time zone states including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

This year’s entertainment is provided by the Vegas Stars band, performing on location at Texas Live! -- the 200,000 sq. ft. sports, dining, and entertainment destination in Arlington.

NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and Kris Gutierrez will host the program alongside KARK’s D.J. Williams. Also, this year, NBC 5 will be providing a special look at the celebration at Dallas City Hall Plaza and the Hyatt Regency Dallas in downtown Dallas.

“Lone Star NYE Live” will include “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower with NBC 5 and Nexstar official media sponsors. The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breathtaking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

“Lone Star NYE Live! provides our viewers a real-time countdown celebration and experience to ring in 2020 on New Year’s Eve. We are thrilled to continue this tradition with our partners at Reunion Tower, Texas Live! and the Nexstar Media Group,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager.

