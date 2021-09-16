Majestic Theatre Celebrating 100 Years

The Majestic Theatre in the City Center District of Downtown Dallas is celebrating its 100 year anniversary.

The theatre first opened its doors in 1921 and is the last standing theater of Theatre Row, Dallas' historic Elm Street entertainment center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Office of Arts and Culture is celebrating with a community open house at the theater on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will be located at 1925 Elm Street.

Masks are strongly encouraged and theater capacity will be limited to 50%.

The Majestic Theatre will close out its 100 year celebration with a third event, a special concert in April of 2022.

More information on the event and performances can be found at the City of Dallas' Office of Arts & Culture website.