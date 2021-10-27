Latino Cultural Center Prepares for Día De Los Muertos

The Latino Cultural Center in Dallas is preparing a showcase for "Día De Los Muertos", also known as "Day of the Dead."

The centuries-old tradition celebrates loved ones who have passed away.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Latino Cultural Center has altars set up that will be showcased during the center's annual festival Saturday, Oct. 30.

"A typical altar will have anything from food for our loved ones to bring back their spirits…there's also certain objects that remind us specifically of a loved one that is no longer with us," said Benjamin Espino of the Latino Cultural Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone is welcome to add a photocopy of a departed loved one.

The art and the altars will be on display through November 13.

More information can be found on the event page.