Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Celebrates 50 Years, Offering ‘Jazz in the Community' Free Concerts

This year the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra turns 50 and to celebrate they will be offering free community concerts. The "Jazz in the Community" series will be in partnership with the Sammons Center for the Arts, an innovative incubator for arts organizations across the city.

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO) was founded in 1972. The nonprofit is made up of parents, educators and musicians. The program serves more than 465 talented young musicians from different backgrounds across the metroplex who perform in nine ensembles.

The free concerts will take place in areas considered underserved, where typically there's not access or exposure to the arts.

"It's important to me because I'm an alum of GDYO and the first time I ever got inspired to play with the ensemble when I was a kid was by seeing them perform in the community, it was not in the concert hall,and I hope to inspire lots of kids to come and play with GDYO," said Cathy Hernandez, GDYO Executive Director.

"Jazz in the Community" Series