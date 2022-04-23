greater dallas youth orchestra

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Celebrates 50 Years, Offering ‘Jazz in the Community' Free Concerts

In Partnership with the Sammons Center for the Arts, GDYO will offer several free jazz concerts in May as part of its 50-year celebration

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBCUniversal, Inc.

This year the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra turns 50 and to celebrate they will be offering free community concerts. The "Jazz in the Community" series will be in partnership with the Sammons Center for the Arts, an innovative incubator for arts organizations across the city.

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO) was founded in 1972. The nonprofit is made up of parents, educators and musicians. The program serves more than 465 talented young musicians from different backgrounds across the metroplex who perform in nine ensembles.

The free concerts will take place in areas considered underserved, where typically there's not access or exposure to the arts.

"It's important to me because I'm an alum of GDYO and the first time I ever got inspired to play with the ensemble when I was a kid was by seeing them perform in the community, it was not in the concert hall,and I hope to inspire lots of kids to come and play with GDYO," said Cathy Hernandez, GDYO Executive Director.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Jazz in the Community" Series

  • Saturday, May 7, 2022; 11:30 a.m. - Renner Frankford Branch Library (6400 Frankford Rd., Dallas, TX 75252)
  • Saturday, May 7, 2022; 2:30 p.m. - Beckley-Saner Recreation Center (114 W Hobson Ave., Dallas, TX 75224)
  • Saturday, May 28, 2022; 2:00 p.m. - Pleasant Grove Branch Library (7310 Lake June Rd., Dallas,  TX 75217)

This article tagged under:

greater dallas youth orchestraconcertsartsjazzsammons center for the arts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us