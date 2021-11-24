Grand Prairie Lights Attraction Begins on Thanksgiving Day

The holiday light park, Grand Prairie Lights, begins on Thanksgiving day and runs through the end of the year.
The popular holiday attraction has added one-of-a-kind custom displays and new indoor and outdoor activities.
Photos with Santa and concessions will be available for purchase at the Holiday Village.
Admissions include drive-thru experience, Holiday Village Carnival Rides and the Magical Walk-Thru Forest.
The attraction opens every day at 6 p.m.
For ticket information and more details visit PrairieLights.org.