Garth Brooks Announces Concert at AT&T Stadium

Tickets for the July 30th event go on sale April 15

By Deborah Ferguson

In this image released on August 25, 2021 Garth Brooks performs during CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee.
John Shearer | Getty Images

Country music megastar Garth Brooks on Wednesday announced his return to North Texas.

He'll be at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. "rain or shine," according to the news release.

The concert includes several firsts:

  • First time in North Texas in seven years;
  • First time ever headlining in Arlington;
  • First time ever headlining at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. They can be bought online, on the phone -- 1-877-654-2784 -- or through the Ticketmaster app. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Prices begin at $98.95 after taxes, the release said.

