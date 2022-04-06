Garth Brooks Announces Concert at AT&T Stadium

Country music megastar Garth Brooks on Wednesday announced his return to North Texas.

He'll be at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. "rain or shine," according to the news release.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Set For Arlington, TX #GARTHinARLINGTON



Tickets Go ON SALE Friday, April 15th, 10:00 AM CT -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/KfyxjF2By6 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 6, 2022

The concert includes several firsts:

First time in North Texas in seven years;

First time ever headlining in Arlington;

First time ever headlining at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. They can be bought online, on the phone -- 1-877-654-2784 -- or through the Ticketmaster app. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Prices begin at $98.95 after taxes, the release said.