Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de Los Muertos Underway

By Noelle Walker

Dallas will mark Dia de Los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday.

"I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion."

At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's the final stretch to finish floats for the parade.

"There's glitter everywhere," Debra Watts said as she applied bright purple glitter to what will be candles. "I like to glitter."

The Dallas Dia de Los Muertos parade started in 2019 and has grown in a short period of time.

"I think the most challenging thing is it's not something that we've ever done before," Roby Watts said. "So we're definitely having to create a new category of props and inventory for this parade."

Roby's father, Clyde Watts, started the family business Lone Star Parade Floats in 1969.

"This is the part of the business that I like; the parades, working on the floats, building stuff, decorating stuff," Clyde said. "I want them to look at it and say, 'Oh, that's really cool...that's a nice float.'"

AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival 2022
Saturday, October 29
Festival: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Parade: 7 p.m.
Dallas City Hall Plaza 
1500 Marilla St.
Downtown Dallas
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud partners of the event.

