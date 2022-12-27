Counting Down to 2023: Ring in the New Year at These Dallas-Fort Worth Events

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!

Fortunately, the Lone Star State boasts a wide array of events where folks can ring in the new year, from special dinner menus and parties at your favorite neighborhood bar to extravagant parties, concerts and family-friendly bashes -- there are many events to choose from.

Here are 15 New Year's events coming up across North Texas:

1. LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2023

Texas goes big with NYE events, and one of the biggest and most elaborate New Year's celebrations can be watched from the comfort and warmth of your home!

Tune in to “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023” airing live on NBC 5 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST. It's hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams from Reunion Tower’s Geo Deck.

The show will include the annual “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower, benefiting Children’s Health, with NBC 5 and Nexstar serving as official media sponsors.

2. NEW YEAR'S EVE AT TEXAS LIVE! IN ARLINGTON

"New Year's Eve Live! at Texas Live!" will be a celebration filled with live entertainment, delicious food options, tasty drinks selections, instagrammable installations, champagne toasts, and more!

The evening will include live music, games, party favors, a countdown and ball drop, and a midnight toast. They have four packages to choose from, some of which include drink tickets and a party buffet.

3. GARY OWEN DFW-NYE TAKEOVER VI IN GRAND PRAIRIE

If you're looking to laugh your way into the new year, look no further! Comedian Gary Owen Presents the "DFW NYE Takeover VI," happening Dec. 30 and 31. The event will provide laughs, live bands, party favors, and a champagne toast with special guests including DC Young Fly, Mike Epps, Lunell and more! Tickets are now on sale.

4. NOON YEARS EVE AT FORT WORTH MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY

"Noon" Year's Eve celebration presented by the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History: Go dressed in your fancy pants and learn about different New Year traditions, create party poppers, make a "Noon" Year's Eve resolution, and learn about the animals of the new year. There will also be a confetti drop at noon!

$12 for ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Parking prices vary. This event is FREE with the price of admission. Although the event ends at 12 p.m., the Museum will remain open until 5 p.m.

5. THE ROYAL MASQUERADE BALL NYE AT THE STATLER IN DALLAS

Grab your masks and enjoy this sixth annual "Exciting New Year's Eve Event" with style luxury and grace in an extravagant venue.

The Royal Masquerade Ball will be held at The Statler the Extravagant Hotel in the heart of downtown Dallas. There will be two rooms one hosting a full dinner while the other plays your favorite Top 40 Hip Hop mashups for you to indulge while sipping on champagne and cocktails from the open bar.

6. NEW YEAR’S EVE: NEON GARDEN FEATURING ANGO IN DALLAS

DJ Ango takes over the AT&T Discovery District for a party in the heart of downtown Dallas. There will be special performances, digital fireworks, and cocktails and bites available to purchase. Admission is free with an RSVP.

Free self-parking is available at the 1212 Jackson Street garage (with District merchant validation).

7. JAZZBERRY JAMMIN' NEW YEAR'S EVE IN PLANO

Join Crayola for confetti countdowns, dance parties, and character appearances at noon and 2 p.m., as well as special New Year’s Eve-themed crafts at the Be A Star, Activity Studio, and Colossal Caddy attractions. Here you’ll create your own coloring page, craft an NYE crown and make your 2023 resolution list.

Crayola Experience Plano, 6121 West Park Blvd, Suite A100, at The Shops at Willow Bend

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022; open 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

8. PARTY LIKE IT’S 1982 (SEVERAL NORTH TEXAS LOCATIONS)

It’s back to the ‘80s with five hours of retro arcade fun at Free Play locations in Arlington, Fort Worth, Denton and Richardson. There’ll be a 1980s montage countdown, a confetti explosion and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Try a one-night-only specialty drink and the midnight breakfast bar, which includes cereal and Eggos.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $24-$29. For ages 21 and up. Free Play Arlington, 400 E. South St., Arlington; freeplayarlington.com. Free Play Fort Worth, 1311 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth; freeplayftworth.com. Free Play Denton, 101 W. Hickory St., Denton; freeplaydenton.com. Free Play Richardson, 1730 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson; freeplayrichardson.com.

9. NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL DROP IN FORNEY

Dance to the party band Midnight Soul at this NYE event in downtown Forney. The evening includes food trucks, drink stations (with alcoholic and soft drinks), and fun activities capped off by a countdown and ball drop from the top of City Hall at midnight.

Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. in front of Forney City Hall, 101 E. Main St., Forney.

10. NEW YEAR’S EVE DISCO IN PLANO

There’ll be disco fever on three floors of Legacy Hall, including a performance in the Box Garden by Hall and Oates tribute band the Rich Girls. On each floor, guests can enjoy DJs and Instagrammable photo ops. Your admission ticket includes two craft drinks. Additional cocktails and late-night bites will be available to purchase.

Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. $75. For ages 21 and up.

11. DAY 1 DFW IN IRVING

On New Year’s Day, come out to play at this eighth annual event with face painting, games, bounce houses, live animal shows, magic and circus act and live bands—It’s all there, plus fireworks show wrapping up the day. Plus, the proceeds benefit local nonprofit Vogel Alcove, which serves homeless children and their families.

Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from noon–7 p.m.

12. NYE ADULT PROM IN ARLINGTON

Relive your prom night as an adult, with a high-fashion urban flair and an upscale dining experience. Celebrity fashion designer Korto Momolu will host and judge the Best Dressed Competition which comes with a $500 prize. A Prom King and Queen will be selected. There will be a Trap Waltz right before the new year that will be taught and led by professional choreographer Todd Belin of Moves in Motion.

ESO Mimosa Bar, 2150 East Lamar Blvd. Suite 120

Tickets are now on sale.

13. NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY BASH IN RICHARDSON

Paul Varghese headlines two NYE comedy shows. The late show includes a midnight Champagne toast, party favors, black-eyed peas and cornbread after midnight, and a ticket to a future show.

Dec. 31 at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Backdoor Comedy, 940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. $35-$50. Call 214-328-4444 for reservations. backdoorcomedy.com.

14. NEW YEAR’S EVE CHAMPAGNE LIFE IN DALLAS

Go glam at this strictly black tie “Royalty Masquerade and Casino” themed party hosted by Champagne Life. The event will have three DJs, live jazz, an open bar from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., dinner, casino games and multiple party areas.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Aloft Dallas Love Field, 2333 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. For ages 21 and up. Starting at $175. Search “Champagne Life” at eventbrite.com.

15. EPIC FAMILY NEW YEAR IN GRAND PRAIRIE

Epic Waters, Grand Prairie’s 800,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor water park complex, will say aloha to 2023 with a Hawaiian luau-inspired party. In addition to the water park attractions, such as a 600-foot lazy river and a FlowRider surfing simulator, there will be games and performances by hula dancers, aerialists and circus acts.

There will also be an optional dinner with pork sliders, fried rice, spring rolls and mini pineapple upside-down cakes.

Dec. 31 starting at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. at Epic Waters, 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie. $34-$39 for the party only; food prices vary. There’s a discount for Grand Prairie residents; ID is required when presenting tickets. Free for children 3 and younger.

16. ZOO YEAR'S EVE AT THE FORT WORTH ZOO

Children 6-12 are welcome at this slumber party at the Fort Worth Zoo. Parents can stay out late while their kiddos enjoy an overnight occasion that includes a movie, crafts, a night hike through the zoo and breakfast.

Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. $100. fortworthzoo.org/programs.

17. GREAT GATSBY NEW YEAR'S EVE IN DALLAS

This New Year’s Eve join what's called the most sought-after NYE Gala in Dallas – The Great Gatsby. Tickets sell out well in advance every year, so do not wait! Put on your best Great Gatsby attire as we bring the decadence of the 1920s just a century later at this one-of-a-kind NYE.

The Great Gatsby is the ultimate New Year’s Eve, Dallas' Black Tie affair, featuring a 4-hour premium open bar, midnight champagne toast, midnight NYE countdown, multiple party areas, a live band, and the area’s best DJs.

We will continue to add to this list as New Year’s Eve approaches, so check back for updates. If you feel like we missed a multi-day holiday experience in North Texas, let us know! Email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com