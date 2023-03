If you're still looking for something for you and the family to do this spring break and beyond, there's a host of free community programs on the calendar in Dallas.

Now through June, Fair Park will host yoga and Zumba classes on Thursday evenings and art classes taking place on Saturday mornings.

In addition to weekly programs, there will also be group walks, bird watching and bike rides.

The events are all free and sponsored by Fair Park First and its partners.

ONLINE: Click here for a full schedule of events.