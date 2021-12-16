Campo Verde Restaurant Serves Up Christmas Spirit With Over the Top Christmas Decorations

Campo Verde Restaurant in Arlington is serving an over-the-top Christmas experience that took a month and a half to assemble.

Penny Dinuzzo said seeing the tinsel and trees is a tradition for friends and family.

“There’s a train that runs around it, if you can find it. My kids who are 40 now loved that train,” said customer Penny Dinuzzo.

COVID-19 has cut the number of staff in half.

“We usually have 17-20 people in the kitchen. We have about 9 right now. So that takes longer time to get stuff out,” said General Manager Sadie McBee.

It’s forced the restaurant to close Mondays and Tuesdays during its busiest season.

“We do what we have to do. We take our days off and we keep moving,” said McBee.

Wait times are longer, and seating is first-come, first-serve, but families keep coming back to show their support year after year.

“Everybody loves it. Everybody stays happy. The Christmas lights and the holiday cheer. That’s what brings them in,” said McBee.

Because it takes so long to set up, the decorations will stay up through the second week of March.