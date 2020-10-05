Your Fall Photos 2020

NBC 5 viewers share their photos from the pumpkin patch and fall photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Karen Lichtfus
My parents visited us from Massachusetts to celebrate my daughter Payton and my Dad Bill’s shared birthday on September 26th. We had a wonderful time at the Dallas Arboretum – Art of the Pumpkin.
Karen Lichtfus
Karen Lichtfus
Marisol Alvear
My 17-year-old daughter with my 12-week-old son at the Dallas Arboretum.
Marisol Alvear
My 12-week-old son at the Dallas Arboretum.
Marisol Manzanares
Young baby Joel first of many trips to the Dallas Arboretum.

