Young North Texas band is using music to help others

The band hall at Greenhill School in Addison was busy after school, as members of Edge of the Desert set up for practice.

"We're doing the setlist order," Garrett Clark, the 8th grader on guitar said. "I mean, we learned eight songs for this in like 2-months!"

The young band will play at the DFW Angels Light in the Night Gala. DFW Angels is a nonprofit that supports foster children and families. The cause struck a chord with bandmembers.

"So my great grandmother was a foster child, and she lost her mom and her sister when running from bombs in World War II," 8th-grade drummer Joshua Chan said. "Luckily a foster family took her in at the age of 12, and so without that family, I don't think I would be here today."

"It was really surprising to find out that 40 percent of homeless people were foster children," Clark said.

The set list reflects that cause. All the songs they are performing follow a theme; children.

"I'm really excited that I get to use my music as a way to help people; normally I don't get to do that,"10-grade bass player Reese Danielson said. "It just makes me really happy!"

Bandmembers said they wanted to show that being young doesn't mean they don't have power, or the ability to do something for others.

"So I think when other kids see, wow, they're my age! I can do something like that too," 8th-grade lead singer Harper Spellicy said. "I hope that this helps the kids feel seen."

For tickets to the DFW Angels Light the Night Gala, click here.