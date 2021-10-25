WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium Will Take Place Over Two Nights

With less than six months until WrestleMania’s return to AT&T Stadium, the picture surrounding WWE’s premiere event is coming into focus.

Unlike WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, WWE announced Monday that next year’s event would follow the path of recent WrestleManias and take place over two nights from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3. In addition, the company announced its entire slate of pay-per-views for 2022.

WWE has also informed The Dallas Morning News that tickets for WrestleMania 38 will go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.