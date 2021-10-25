DallasNews.com

WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium Will Take Place Over Two Nights

Wrestlemania was last held in Arlington in 2016

By Joey Hayden | The Dallas Morning News

FILE: Fireworks explode during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

With less than six months until WrestleMania’s return to AT&T Stadium, the picture surrounding WWE’s premiere event is coming into focus.

Unlike WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, WWE announced Monday that next year’s event would follow the path of recent WrestleManias and take place over two nights from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3. In addition, the company announced its entire slate of pay-per-views for 2022.

WWE has also informed The Dallas Morning News that tickets for WrestleMania 38 will go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

