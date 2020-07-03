Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson's July Fourth Picnic Is Virtual in Virus Era

The 87-year-old Nelson’s 70th album was released Friday

Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash at 3:30 p.m. Saturday via luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Tickets for the picnic are on sale at williepicnic.com.

Other performers expected to play include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.

The Scene

Dallasnews.com 51 mins ago

Grand Prairie Reopens Public Pools With Capacity Limits, Social Distancing Enforced

Fort Worth 15 hours ago

Fort Worth Museum Delays Reopening Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Some of the artists will perform at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere.

Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State. It typically draws thousands.

The 87-year-old Nelson’s 70th album was released Friday. “First Rose of Spring” features two new tunes plus Nelson’s take on songs by Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Willie Nelsoncoronavirusfourth of julyspicewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us