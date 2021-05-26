Which North Texas Attractions Still Require Masks?

What to Know Even if you are fully vaccinated the CDC says you need to follow guidance at your workplace or local businesses.

You are considered full vaccinated if it has been two weeks since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks since you received Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

Most locations make it clear there's no guarantee you will not be exposed to the virus during your visit.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control came out with new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated saying you can resume activities that you did before the coronavirus pandemic. People are considered “fully vaccinated” when it has been 14 days since their last COVID-19 vaccine was administered.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the CDC’s website: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Now some North Texas attractions are announcing changes to their COVID-19 guidelines but also making it clear that locations cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to the virus during your visit.

So here’s what you can expect as you visit this summer:

Dallas Zoo

As of May 24, the Dallas Zoo no longer requires guests to wear masks while visiting unless participating in animal encounters, in that case, guests ages 10+ will be required to wear a mask. All guests, including zoo members, must now reserve timed tickets and parking online prior to visiting. Social distancing is still in place with signage and markers throughout the park. https://www.dallaszoo.com/reopen/

Fort Worth Zoo

If you are fully vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask on the grounds of the Fort Worth Zoo but you are encouraged to practice social distancing between your party and other guests or staff. Some staff members will continue to wear face coverings. If you have not yet been vaccinated, you are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Advanced reservations are required for all non-members. https://www.fortworthzoo.org/safe-start

Six Flags Over Texas

Face coverings are not mandatory during your visit to Six Flags but recommended for unvaccinated people. The park also promotes healthy hygiene asking guests to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer located throughout the park. https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols

Dallas World Aquarium

The Dallas Word Aquarium continues to operate under timed entry and will require face coverings for all employees and guests unless released for medical reasons. Social distancing is also encouraged. Weekends are the busiest, so if you’re uncomfortable with crowds, weekday tours are recommended. https://dwazoo.com/

George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum opened back up to visitors on May 25, you can view the Bush Institute’s special exhibit ‘Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants’ and the permanent exhibit on the 43rd President of the United States. Research services and public and educational programs remain closed. Face coverings are mandatory for all unvaccinated visitors and social distancing measures are in place. Guest temperatures will be monitored upon arrival by a remote diagnostic system, and guests with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be denied entry to the museum. Guests are asked to download the museum’s app and bring their own device to experience audio tours. https://www.bushcenter.org/plan-your-visit/index.html

Dallas Arboretum

Effective May 19, face coverings are no longer required outside or inside facilities at the Dallas Arboretum, however, reservations are required for members and nonmembers. https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Masks are still required at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, however wearing masks while outdoors in the garden is optional. You are asked to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet away from guests not in your own party, and to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be done. https://brit.org/plan-a-visit/covid-19/

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot Museum is currently evaluating its policies in light of recent CDC recommendations. Masks are currently required at the museum and any updates to museum policies will be announced by June 1. https://reopening.perotmuseum.org/

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History reopens on June 25 with a member’s preview on June 19 & 20. The museum spent the pandemic making “tweaks, updates, and overhauls” in every one of its galleries, however, the Omni Theater and WaterWorks remain closed due to damage from the February winter storm. The museum recommends all non-vaccinated guests wear a mask. https://www.fwmuseum.org/

Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art no longer requires face coverings for visitors but recommends those who are unvaccinated continue to wear face coverings in accordance with CDC guidelines. Visitors must reserve tickets online prior to arrival. https://dma.org/Notice-COVID19

Kimbell Art Museum

As of May 12, the Kimbell Art Museum continues its policy of requiring properly fitting masks for visitors age 2 and up and social distancing for all staff and visitors. Face shields, goggles, scarves, bandanas used as face coverings are not allowed as well as masks containing exhalation valves. Audio wands are no longer available, visitors are encouraged to download the Kimbell app and bring headphones to experience audio tours of the collections and exhibits. https://kimbellart.org/coronavirus

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

The Amon Carter Museum is open with limited capacity and new safety measures. Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors, members and staff over the age of two must wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth. Everyone is asked to practice social distancing. https://www.cartermuseum.org/welcome-back

Nasher Sculpture Center

The Nasher Sculpture Center says masks and other COVID-19 prevention measures remain in place. You’ll need to purchase a ticket for timed entry in advance and download your ticket for contactless admission. https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/visit/plan-a-visit

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

The Sixth Floor Museum continues to operate at reduced capacity and enforces mask-wearing for staff and visitors over the age of two. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. https://www.jfk.org/the-museum/plan-your-visit/reopening/

National Cowgirl Museum

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is open with limited capacity. The museum asks anyone who is sick to visit later. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and hand sanitizers are available throughout the museum. http://www.cowgirl.net/museum/plan-your-visit/

Museum of the American Railroad

The Museum of American Railroad is still observing COVID-19 precautions. Guests are required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth and tickets sold online prior to your visit are limited. https://www.historictrains.org/