Where You Can Celebrate Selena Day in North Texas

Selena Quintanilla-Perez would've turned 52 this Sunday, April 16. Instead, the Tejano artist and Texas native is posthumously celebrated every year on her birthday, officially known as Selena Day.

George W. Bush, then-governor of Texas, dedicated the singer's birthday to her after Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed in March 1995. Since then, Selena has become a fixture in Latin influence and pop culture with a film and tv series made in her honor.

Events across North Texas will celebrate Selena Day with movie screenings and gatherings commemorating the fallen artist.

SELENA DAY CELEBRATION MARKET IN TRINITY GROVES

ArtPark Trinity Groves is playing host to the Happily Ever Sip & Shop Selena Birthday Celebration Market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can check out 30+ local vendors while you sip Selena-themed cocktails and listen to the Tejano star's music. There will also be a Selena paint class, dance instructor and Selena lookalike costume contest. Click here for more information.

SELENA DAY FREE MOVIE SCREENING

The Rose Marina Theater at Artes de La Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts is offering a free screening of the 1997 movie “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez at 2 p.m.

Get there early, starting at 1 p.m. you can pay homage to Selena during a karaoke event. Click here to register.

SELENA DAY AT LEGACY HALL

Legacy Hall in Plano is once again paying tribute to the artist with a free screening of her namesake film at 4 p.m. The Austin-founded Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda will sign the Tejano star's biggest hits.

Though the event is free, seating is first-come, first-served. Click here for more information.

SELENA DAY INTERACTIVE MOVIE SCREENINGS AT ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE

Put on your Selena costume for interactive screenings of the 1997 "Selena" biopic at Alamo Drafthouse. You can sing along with Selena and yell "Anything for Salinas!" at the screen at three locations.

Movie parties are being hosted at Alamo Drafthouse locations at Cedars (4:10 p.m.), Denton (6 p.m.) and Richardson (6:25 p.m.). Click here for information on locations and movie times and to buy your ticket.

SELENA DAY MUSIC AND MUCH MORE AT AT&T DISCOVERY DISTRICT

Celebrating Selena's 52nd birthday with unforgettable music, classic cars, a costume contest and a screening of the 1997 movie about her. The festivities start at 6 p.m.

Dallas Lowriders will be on hand with their finest classic cars, you can shop the Selena-themed market, try to win $500 Jaxon gift card in a Selena costume contest, enjoy a screening of the 1997 movie Selena on the lawn and stick around for a live performance by the tribute band Selena Forever. Click here for more information.

SELENA DAY MOVIE SCREENING AT SUNDOWN AT GRANADA

You'll have another chance to see the 1997 "Selena" movie at the Sundown at Granada rooftop bar overlooking Greenville Avenue. The screening at 8 p.m. is free, while food and drinks will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.