What to Know About the Changes to NBC 5's Daytime Lineup

With Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock on Sept. 12, 2022, and Ellen Degeneres saying goodbye to daytime (her final show aired on May 26, but was replayed on Friday ), there are some changes coming to the NBC 5 daytime lineup.

So we wanted to remind you of the daily lineup you can expect to see during the day.

The morning is largely unchanged.

4 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. - Early Today

4:30am - 7 a.m. - NBC 5 Today

7 a.m. - 9 a.m. - Today

9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Today 3rd Hour

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Today With Hoda & Jenna

11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - NBC 5 Today at 11 a.m.

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Texas Today

Two new additions come to NBC 5 starting at noon.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - NBC News Daily

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Dateline in Daytime

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Access Daily With Mario & Kit

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - NBC 5 First at Four

5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Access Hollywood

NBC primetime begins at 7 p.m. you can check the latest programming listings at NBCDFW.com/live (below the live video player you can use the drop-down menu to select the day of the week).