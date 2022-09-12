nbc 5

What to Know About the Changes to NBC 5's Daytime Lineup

There are two new additions to NBC 5's daytime programming

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock on Sept. 12, 2022, and Ellen Degeneres saying goodbye to daytime (her final show aired on May 26, but was replayed on Friday ), there are some changes coming to the NBC 5 daytime lineup.

So we wanted to remind you of the daily lineup you can expect to see during the day.

The morning is largely unchanged.

4 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. - Early Today
4:30am - 7 a.m. - NBC 5 Today
7 a.m. - 9 a.m. - Today
9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Today 3rd Hour
10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Today With Hoda & Jenna
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - NBC 5 Today at 11 a.m.
11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Texas Today

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Two new additions come to NBC 5 starting at noon.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - NBC News Daily
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Dateline in Daytime
2 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Access Daily With Mario & Kit
3 p.m. - 4 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - NBC 5 First at Four
5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.
6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Access Hollywood

Days of Our Lives Aug 5

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives' on Peacock: Your Step-by-Step Guide

Dateline NBC Sep 9

Dateline Comes to NBC 5 Daytime

NBC primetime begins at 7 p.m. you can check the latest programming listings at NBCDFW.com/live (below the live video player you can use the drop-down menu to select the day of the week).

This article tagged under:

nbc 5Days of Our LivesDatelineNBC News Daily
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us