Western Art Show Back in Town

Sale in Fort Worth expected to net almost $2 million

By Deborah Ferguson

It will be a million-dollar weekend in Cowtown for the best Western artists in the country.

"This show will probably be right around $1.8, $1.9 million in worth. The sculptures, the paintings, a lot of the artists here are well known with their work, and it brings a lot for collectors," said Teal Blake of Fort Worth and one of the 17 members of Cowboy Artists of America.

The organization was formed in 1965 to authentically preserve and perpetuate the culture of Western life in fine art.

The annual exhibition and sale was previously held in Oklahoma but moved to Fort Worth in 2019. The first-year show grossed more than $934,000 in sales from 107 works of art.

The pandemic canceled the 2020 show. In 2021, Western art auctions have had record sales, and the 55th Annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale, November 5-6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth is expected to follow that trend.

Teal Blake of Fort Worth is one of the artists selling his works during the Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition and Sale.

Tickets packages, which can be purchased here, include the Top Hand at $110, which includes admission to the Exhibition & Sale; the Wagon Boss at $150, which adds admission to the CAA awards luncheon November 6; and the Trail Boss, which includes a preview party on Friday. An artist meet-and-greet session is scheduled for 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, with a panel discussion set for 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

The art-more than 100 works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, mixed media and bronze will be available for viewing prior to the fixed-price auction from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The outstanding pieces also can be viewed in an online catalog here.

