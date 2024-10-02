Food & Drink

Are you ready, kids? Wendy's debuts ‘SpongeBob' Krabby Patty burger and Frosty

Aye, aye, captain!

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

On Oct. 2, Wendy’s announced a partnership with Paramount in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants”: Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab. This beef and sponge team-up includes the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, available in the U.S., Canada and Guam starting Oct. 8.

We first found about the collab back in August when an internal Wendy’s memo dated Aug. 16 leaked online.

Social media users have hypothesized how the cartoon patty might taste IRL for years — and now they’ll get their answer:

  • Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy’s version of the iconic Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a “top-secret” Krabby Kollab sauce served on a toasted bun.
  • Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: This new flavor has a Vanilla Frosty base swirled with a pineapple-mango puree.
Wendy's SpongeBob
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Wendy’s created the Krabby Patty Kollab meal, featuring a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger dropping in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, October 8 for a limited time. (Wendy's Company)

“In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do — from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s U.S. CMO said in a press release. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!”

Wendy’s says its partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount is an exclusive one for a national quick-service retail brand, and it’s the first to bring food items inspired by SpongeBob into the real world. Now, we all can munch on a Krabby Patty like we live in Bikini Bottom.

Dario Spina, CMO of Paramount Brand Studio, said the collaboration is also a way for the brand to celebrate two-and-a-half decades of everyone’s favorite porous pal.

In that spongy spirit, on Oct. 7 and 8, customers in Los Angeles’ Panorama City neighborhood can also enjoy a Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal through an immersive Wendy’s drive-thru experience.

Will Wendy’s ever share the recipe for its “top secret” sauce? Asking for a friend ... named Plankton (cue Mr. Krab’s cackle).

