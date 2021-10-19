We Know Who is on Top, But Who Got Snubbed on Texas Monthly's BBQ List

Texas Monthly picked its top 50 barbecue joints in the state, and new Fort Worth restaurant Goldee’s was honored with the coveted No. 1 spot. Ten other barbecue joints in DFW made the top 50. But who’s missing?

The most notable restaurant, for me, is Heim, a company that started in Fort Worth and has expanded into Dallas. Heim “helped put this style of barbecue in Fort Worth on the map,” Texas Monthly editor Daniel Vaughn told The Dallas Morning News last week.

Heim Barbecue's identity is in Fort Worth, but owners Travis and Emma Heim opened a new restaurant near Dallas Love Field in October 2020. It's a great option for barbecue after travelers land in Dallas.(Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer)

But perhaps that’s how serious — how competitive — barbecue has become in the Lone Star State. Heim made the list in 2017 but was left off of the top 50 in 2021.

