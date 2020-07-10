Charlie Daniels Memorialized at Tennessee Funeral

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels is being memorialized at a funeral service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Friday morning.

The funeral began at about 11 a.m. at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, per the Sellars Funeral Services website.

Several country music performances are expected to take place during the memorial.

An earlier memorial service took place Wednesday in Mount Juliet, Tenn.

The country music icon, who penned the hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died at the age of 83 on Monday after a stroke, according to his publicist.

Daniels is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

The Wilmington, North Carolina native started out as a session musician, playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured extensively, sometimes doing 250 shows a year. Throughout his career, Daniels performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East.