Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels Memorialized at Tennessee Funeral

The country music icon died on Monday at the age of 83

charlie daniels funeral
NBC 5 News

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels is being memorialized at a funeral service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Friday morning.

The funeral began at about 11 a.m. at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, per the Sellars Funeral Services website

Several country music performances are expected to take place during the memorial.

The Scene

Big Boy Burgers Jul 9

Will Big Boy Replace Its Mascot for Good? Girl Character Replaces the Iconic Logo

Dallasnews.com Jul 7

Grand Prairie Reopens Public Pools With Capacity Limits, Social Distancing Enforced

An earlier memorial service took place Wednesday in Mount Juliet, Tenn. 

The country music icon, who penned the hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died at the age of 83 on Monday after a stroke, according to his publicist.

Daniels is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

The Wilmington, North Carolina native started out as a session musician, playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured extensively, sometimes doing 250 shows a year. Throughout his career, Daniels performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East.

NBC/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Charlie Daniels
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us