Four Fort Worth Museums Reopen This Summer

Four Fort Worth museums will reopen their doors reopen this summer, beginning as early as next week, but with some new precautions in place to protect the public from coronavirus.

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art reopens to the public on Friday, June 19, with member-only days from June 16 through June 18. The Kimbell Art Museum reopens to the public on Saturday, June 20, with member-only previews beginning Thursday, June 18. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Fort Worth Museum of Science and History are scheduled to open July 1.

Following recommendations from the CDC and local and state officials, all three museums have put protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Visitors are required to wear face masks. The museums are encouraging social distancing within the facilities, limiting capacity, and have provided hand sanitation dispensers throughout galleries. Museums are encouraging visitors who feel sick to stay home.

The Kimbell Art Museum’s special exhibition, Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum, has been extended through July. Visitors will have an opportunity to experience these magnificent Renaissance and Baroque works rarely seen outside of Naples, Italy.

Audio wands are no longer available for visitor use. Visitors are encouraged to download the Kimbell app on their personal device and bring headphones to experience audio tours of the permanent collection and special exhibition.

The museum is also encouraging visitors to purchase online in advance. Tickets will be available to purchase on-site. Members may bypass the ticket line and show their member ID card to enter the special exhibition. Admission to the permanent collection is always free.

Temporary suspensions and closures include:

The Kimbell Buffet and Piano Café will be temporarily closed. An exhibition shop will be open in the Piano Pavilion with limited offerings.

The north and west galleries and the lower level of the Piano Pavilion are closed.

Parcel check is closed. No large bags or backpacks are allowed. Soft-front baby carriers and strollers are allowed.

The special assistance vehicle that transports visitors between the two buildings will be temporarily suspended to maintain social distancing. Visitors who need additional assistance can visit the accessibility webpage or call 817-332-8451 during regular museum hours for assistance.

Drinking fountains are not available. Bottled water is available for purchase at the Exhibition Shop in the Piano Pavilion.

Family drop-in spaces, including Studio A, are temporarily closed.

All on-site programs and events are canceled until further notice. Please check the calendar for online programs.

Learn more about the Amon Carter Museum of American Art: https://www.cartermuseum.org/

At the Amon Carter Musuem of American Art, visitors will have the opportunity to see the exhibitions The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion; Looking In: Photography from the Outside; and Eliot Porter’s Birds, which will remain on view through Sunday, July 5, 2020. Additionally, the exhibition Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography will open Saturday, August 15, and remain on view through Sunday, November 1. Culture Shock: American Artists from Europe, 1913–1953 will remain on view through September 6, and Puente Nuevo by Justin Favela has been extended through November 22. The museum will resume regular hours on June 19.

More information about visiting the Carter:

Admission remains free and does not require a ticket. If the museum is near capacity, visitors will be required to wait in a socially distanced line outside the museum’s Main Entrance and will be granted admission as quickly as possible while observing limited capacity and proper social distancing protocols.

In addition to requiring face masks for staff and visitors and asking visitors to observe social distancing, the museum will provide masks to visitors who do not arrive with their own upon entry.

The Main Entrance will be the only open entrance at this time. The Lancaster Avenue Entrance is closed until further notice.

The Library, Study Room, Museum Shop, Food Cart, and Bag Check will remain closed until further notice.

A low-touch experience will be encouraged. The Family Pop-up Space will be closed, and all touchable interactives will be removed at this time.

For more information on the Carter’s reopening procedures, visit cartermuseum.org/welcome.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has altered its exhibition and special program schedule in anticipation of its July 1 reopening.

The exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers has been extended through January 10, 2021.

has been extended through January 10, 2021. Red Grooms's Ruckus Rodeo will be on view through August 16.

will be on view through August 16. All in-person education programs, including docent-led tours, have been suspended until further notice. Please visit the museum’s website for information on current online opportunities, www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs.

Group numbers for self-guided tours will be limited.

Café Modern will resume lunch service on Wednesday, July 1. Plans for resuming Friday night dinner service will be announced at a later date.

The museum will not resume the Magnolia at the Modern film series at this time. Tentatively, screenings will resume later this summer.

Learn more about the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth: https://www.themodern.org/