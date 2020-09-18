Fort Worth

Two Exhibitions at Amon Carter Museum Showcase Pioneering Texas Artist and Cabinet Cards

Both exhibitions are now on view through November 1

By Kimberly Richard

Amon Carter Museum of American Art_photo credit Courtesy of Amon Carter ...
Amon Carter Museum of American Art

This fall, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art reintroduces a modern Texas artist and investigates how people became comfortable with photography in the nineteenth century. Texas Made Modern: The Art of Everett Spruce and Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography are now on view at the Fort Worth museum through November 1.

Everett Spruce was born and raised in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, but paintings revealed his heart was always in Texas. Texas Made Modern explores the range of Spruce’s career, featuring works from the 1920s to the 1970s.

His surreal landscapes of West Texas, mature figural paintings of folk culture and late abstract visions made him one of the most exciting artists, only to be overlooked with the rise of Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art.

“At midcentury, in the middle of the 20th century, Everett Spruce was the best known, most acclaimed artist working in Texas, but as it often happens when the art history canons get written, a lot of Texas artists are forgotten. The hope of this exhibition is to really look at his career and how talented he was as a painter and how dedicated he was to Texas,” Shirley Reece-Hughes, the Carter’s Curator of Paintings, Sculpture and Works on Paper and organizer of this exhibition, said.

Arkansas Landscape
The Phillips Collection
Arkansas Landscape, 1938, oil on hardboard, The Phillips Collection, Washington DC. Acquired 1942

A member of the fabled Dallas Nine, Spruce used modernism to communicate the spirituality of nature. “The focus of his work is really this communion with nature. What differentiated Spruce was that he was very open to modernist ideas. He could evoke otherworldly realms,” Reece-Hughes said.

In Arkansas Landscape, the mountains are dreamy and clouds swirl in the sky, but there is a nod to Texas. “Even in this supposed view of Arkansas, on the left, you have mesquite trees from Texas,” Reece-Hughes said.

Mending the Rock Fence
Southern Methodist University
Mending the Rock Fence, 1936, oil on Masonite, University Art Collection, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, gift of senior classes of 1939 and 1940

Mending the Rock Fence is one of the few paintings featuring people. Inspired by Renaissance artists, Spruce paints people as saint-like figures, indicating a reverence for work in a natural landscape. “It reflected his deep religiosity in nature and how powerful he believed that was,” Reece-Hughes said.

Big Turtle
Roland P. Murdock Collection
Big Turtle, 1949, oil on Masonite, Wichita Art Museum, Roland P. Murdock Collection

With Big Turtle, Spruce approached animals with the same veneration as he did landscapes, using sophisticated and dynamic patterning in his brushwork. “He took his landscapes into wildlife and ecology. He really was an amateur naturalist and an amateur ecologist. He really understood nature and he wanted to communicate that,’ Reece-Hughes said.

Broken Jetty
N. F. Crowder
Broken Jetty, Port Aransas, 1957, 0il on canvas, N. F. Crowder

The Texas coastline inspired Spruce to push himself. Broken Jetty is more abstract. “The static qualities of his early work gave way to the looser, almost ephemeral, fluid and fleeting qualities,” Reece-Hughes said. “He really moved beyond what his contemporaries were doing because he never stayed static. He kept challenging himself.”

Before Instagram, there were cabinet cards. Acting Out explores the whimsical and curious world of 19th-century portraiture through more than 100 photographs, many on view for the first time. “Acting Out is really about how we came to embrace photography in everyday life,” John Rohrbach, Senior Curator of Photographs at the Carter, said. “This is really a show not about high art. It is not about major photographers and their services to art. It’s really about all of us.”

Gilbert G. Oyloe cabinet card
Robert E. Jackson Collection
Gilbert G. Oyloe, Ossian, IA, [Woman], 1880s, albumen silver print, Robert E. Jackson Collection

Cabinet cards are photographs measuring 6.5 inches by 4.25 inches, approximately the size of a smartphone’s screen. These cabinet cards were larger than previous personal photographs, giving people more space to create detailed presentations of their lives. They were the perfect size to display on a cabinet, bookcase or to mail to friends and family. Photographs were sold by the dozen, ranging in price from $2 to $5 a dozen or $40 to $50 in today’s money. 

People went to a photographer’s studio to have their picture made. “You went into the studio, you often set yourself up in front of an elaborate backdrop and performed for the camera,” Rohrbach said. This exhibition features a rare studio backdrop from the cabinet card era.

Napoleon Sarony
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Napoleon Sarony, New York, NY, [Fanny Davenport], ca. 1870, albumen silver print, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas, P201

Napoleon Sarony became the favorite photographer of Broadway actors and celebrities. “Sarony did it basically by faking instantaneity. By doing that, he became the go-to photographer for New York for much of the last of the 19th century,” Rohrbach said.

Most photographers could not replicate Sarony’s effortless immediacy and they wanted to draw customers into their studios frequently. “They gave out special coupons out in the streets, they provided special frames for cabinet cards that you could buy directly from the photographers,” Rohrbach said. Photographers also offered overlays and customers were welcome to bring props.

A.M. Nikodem Cat cabinet card
Robert E. Jackson Collection
Gilbert G. Oyloe, Ossian, IA, [Woman], 1880s, albumen silver print, Robert E. Jackson Collection

As cabinet cards grew in popularity, people reimagined how they wanted to portray themselves. “They photographed their families in all sorts of styles, in all sorts of conveniences. Why put your child in your lap when you can show off your new baby carriage? Why not show your family eating breakfast? Why not show your favorite pet?” Rohrbach said. “The exhibition presents a whole run as if you’re walking through a family album from babyhood all the way to death.”

Unknown photographer playing chess against myself
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Unknown photographer, [Chess against myself], 1880s, albumen silver print, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas, P2016.101

Eventually people were using photography to do more than mark important milestones. They began to play, photographing themselves playing chess against…themselves. “All of this is a game. This is all a façade. We think of photography as documenting the world, showing us reality. But at the end of the nineteenth century, people all understood photography was something that not only showed what people looked like, but also a release to games,” Rohrbach said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DART 15 mins ago

DART Restores Pre-Pandemic Service Levels in October

Learn more: https://www.cartermuseum.org/

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthartAmon Carter Museum of American Art
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us