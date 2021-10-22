Troy Aikman Announces Music Festival to Help His Hometown

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback returned to his high school alma mater Friday and brought a major announcement with him.

The hall of famer surprised students at a pep rally in Henryetta, Oklahoma, where he grew up.

Aikman graduated from Henryetta High School.

Friday, in front of a gym full of students, he announced he's organizing a music festival that will take place in Henryetta, with fellow-Oklahoman and “The Voice" host, Blake Shelton as the headliner.

“I really hope that my legacy when it’s all said and done goes way beyond what I've done on the football field. It starts with my family and my daughters, but also here in Henryetta, and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams and their goals and do it unapologetically,” Aikman told NBC 5.

The first-ever "Highway to Henryetta" festival is expected to draw up to 20,000 people to the small town with a population of about 6,000.

The one-day event is scheduled for June 11, 2022.