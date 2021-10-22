TROY AIKMAN

Troy Aikman Announces Music Festival to Help His Hometown

"Highway to Henryetta" will include country music superstar Blake Shelton

By Meredith Yeomans

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback returned to his high school alma mater Friday and brought a major announcement with him.
NBC 5 News

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback returned to his high school alma mater Friday and brought a major announcement with him.

The hall of famer surprised students at a pep rally in Henryetta, Oklahoma, where he grew up.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Aikman graduated from Henryetta High School.

Friday, in front of a gym full of students, he announced he's organizing a music festival that will take place in Henryetta, with fellow-Oklahoman and “The Voice" host, Blake Shelton as the headliner.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tyler 38 mins ago

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Returning to Tables After ‘Devastating' Fire

holiday shopping 2 hours ago

Holiday Expectations for DFW Shipping Hub

“I really hope that my legacy when it’s all said and done goes way beyond what I've done on the football field. It starts with my family and my daughters, but also here in Henryetta, and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams and their goals and do it unapologetically,” Aikman told NBC 5.

The first-ever "Highway to Henryetta" festival is expected to draw up to 20,000 people to the small town with a population of about 6,000.

The one-day event is scheduled for June 11, 2022.

This article tagged under:

TROY AIKMANBlake SheltonHenryetta
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us