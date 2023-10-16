Top-ranked Goldees BBQ expanding, adding new concept in South Fort Worth

One of North Texas' top-ranked barbecue restaurants is growing. Goldee's Barbecue, which was ranked best in the state by Texas Monthly in 2021, is expanding and will soon open a new concept in South Fort Worth.

"Hey everyone, we have some exciting news to share!" the company said on social media Sunday, announcing Ribbee's restaurant and sharing photos of ribs and sides along with a black and white photo of their new sign on East Seminary Drive.

Ribbee's is a departure from the traditional barbeque menu of brisket, sausage and pork ribs that made Goldee's famous and has a new menu built around baby back ribs complimented by new side dishes.

One of the photos shared showed five ribs in a to-go container paired with mac and cheese, seasoned crinkle-cut French fries along with a roll and a pickle.

Goldee's Goldee's barbecue will soon open a new restaurant in South Fort Worth with a menu built around baby back ribs.

The owners told NBC 5 on Monday they expect Ribbee's to be open for lunch and dinner five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Goldee's, by comparison, is open just three days a week for lunch (or until they sell out).

"We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the support you've shown us throughout our journey with Goldee's," the company posted on Facebook and Instagram. "It's because of all of you that we've been able to make this dream a reality."

The owners told NBC 5 they don't have a firm date yet for when Ribbee's will open, but that updates will be posted on the company's social media pages.