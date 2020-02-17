Tickets for 34th Annual Taste of Dallas on Sale Now

Tickets for this summer's 34th Annual Taste of Dallas are on sale now.

More than 60 restaurants join dozens of other exhibitors, crafters, merchants and entertainment to fill Dallas Market Hall from June 5-7.

Kids 12 and under are free and general admission is $10 early or $15 at the door. That'll get you inside, but if you want to do more than smell the food you'll need coupons -- they're sold in sheets of 18 for $20 -- or you could buy The Foodie Experience ($60 online only), which give those 21 and up unlimited tastings of food and samples of wine and craft beer.

There's also a ticket bundle, one general admission ticket and 36 coupons ($40 value) for $45 (online only).

Another Taste of Dallas 2020 highlight, aside from the BBQ, tacos and other culinary delights, is The Play Zone, an expanded family area with 40,000 square feet of kids' activities and much more. Speaking of kids, the first two hours of each day all kids amusements and games are free of charge.

Parking at the event is free. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.