The Modest and the Grand: Six Historic Homes in East Dallas

Some houses in Dallas are simply old; others are historic. Only a fraction of them are unique enough to be included on the National Register of Historic Places. This inclusion signifies their importance within the community, whether for their architecture, purpose, local history or the people attached to them. Over the years, The Dallas Morning News has covered places on the national register along with their residents. Some houses and stories are better known than others, but all deserve recognition.

You can read the full article from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.