The holidays are ‘Plaid' at Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage is bringing back the heavenly quartet, The Plaids, for the holidays. Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings will begin the Dallas-based theater’s 2024-2025 season, running Nov. 29 to Dec. 22.

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings is a holiday-themed sequel to Forever Plaid, a musical about a 1960s four-man harmony group that dies in a car crash on their way to their first big gig, but the group gets a chance to return to Earth one more time to perform again.

In Plaid Tidings, it’s the holiday season and Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance. A phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis! The production is rated G and is fun for the whole family.

Mary Gilbreath Grim, the show’s director, talks about Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings.

NBC DFW: How is Plaid Tidings different from other holiday shows?

Mary Gilbreath Grim (MGG): This show has the classic holiday spirit with a nostalgic twist. Its quirky storyline balances heartfelt Christmas spirit with comedic elements. Instead of focusing solely on holiday songs, it intersperses well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century, appealing to both holiday enthusiasts and fans of vintage music. The interactive aspect of the show also makes it intimate; the Plaids frequently break the fourth wall, engaging with the audience, which gives it a more personal feel than traditional holiday productions.

NBC DFW: The show features four voices singing all sorts of music. Musically, what can audiences expect to hear?

MGG: Audiences can expect a variety of music styles delivered through four-part harmonies that showcase the powerhouse vocal blend and versatility of our amazingly talented quartet. The music selections are arranged in a style reminiscent of doo-wop and barbershop, giving each song a nostalgic feel. The blending of genres makes the show musically interesting, with classic carols meeting retro pop in a way that’s fresh yet familiar.

NBC DFW: What is the most challenging aspect of directing this show?

MGG: PROPS PROPS PROPS!!! Organizing the hilarious props and the timing of the slapstick-esque comedy wIll be challenging!! Another demanding aspect is the balance between comedy and heartfelt nostalgia. The pacing needs to keep the holiday cheer elevated, while still allowing moments for genuine character connection.

NBC DFW: How do you create a three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show?

MGG: Very carefully. PROPS PROPS PROPS! That... and a great mix of snappy transitions, a great Ed impersonation, high energy and timing, and smart lighting and sound cues!

NBC DFW: The show is described as something for the whole family. What will Grandma love about it? What will a teenager enjoy about it?

MGG: Grandma will love the classic holiday tunes, the nostalgic humor, which brings back memories of her favorite era while the teen will love the fast-paced comedy, quirky characters, and jazzy spin on familiar songs. The show combines holiday spirit, laughs, and music that everyone can enjoy together.

Learn more: Lyric Stage