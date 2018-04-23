Target Scraps Women's Hunter Rain Boots Due to Quality Issues

Target for Hunter's women's tall rain boots will not be released due to production issues, Target announced.

Retail giant Target announced Friday that it will not release tall women’s rain boots as part of its Hunter for Target collaboration due to quality and production problems.

The boots — $40 versions of the British company's original Wellington boots, which retail for $135-$155 — had initially been delayed when the collection launched last week.

"After thorough evaluation, we’ve decided not to make this item available,” Mark Tritton, Target’s chief merchandising officer and executive vice president, said in a press release. "We’re very sorry, but the production simply didn’t meet our standards, Hunter’s standards, or the standards we want guests to have when they shop at Target."

Target will "look into how this happened, and we’ll work hard to ensure it doesn’t happen again," Tritton said. They are working with another company to recycle the women’s boots that were produced.

"We promise to do better next time,” he added.

Men’s boots went on sale with the rest of the collection's more than 300 items on April 14, but most sizes are already sold out.

The limited edition Hunter for Target line, which launched April 14, is the retailer's latest collaboration with a big-name fashion brand. Target has rolled out limited-time collaborations with established high-end brands such as Missoni, Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as designers like Victoria Beckham and Lilly Pulitzer.

