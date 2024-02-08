Super Bowl LVIII by the numbers

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects the bill for hosting the event to cost $60 million. In return, Las Vegas will see an economic benefit of around $1 billion, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A 30-second spot at this year's game costs $7 million, according to Ad Age. And despite the eye-popping cost, CBS said they sold out of slots weeks ahead of the game.

The NFL is expecting approximately 200 million viewers to tune in to the Super Bowl. That's based on ratings from last year's audience, which included global viewers from 190 countries and territories — and didn’t account for the Taylor Swift effect.

Super Bowl XIV still holds the record for attendance with 103,985 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has a capacity of 65,000, but is expandable to 71,835.

While the most expensive Super Bowl ticket on Stub Hub, as of Jan. 29, was listed at $89,100, the average cost of a ticket on another resale site, Vivid Seats, is going for $8,554 as of Feb. 7. That's down from an average of $9,780 just a week earlier.

The Super Bowl is the No. 1 consumption occasion for avocados, according to the fruit's trade group Avocados From Mexico. An estimated 250 million pounds of avocados will be eaten leading to the big game. That's enough avocados to cover an entire football field with more than 75 feet of guacamole.

Americans will devour 1.45 billion wings while watching Kansas City and San Francisco battle for the championship trophy, according to the National Chicken Council. That's enough wings for every man, woman and child in the U.S. to eat four wings each.

Americans will consume millions of pounds of snacks during the Super Bowl, with corn tortilla chips — the preferred vehicle for guacamole — accounting for 8 million pounds of that, according to the American Farm Bureau.