School's out and parents are looking for ways to help their kids avoid the summer brain drain.

Research says children who read for pleasure and are motivated to read do significantly better at school than their peers who rarely read.

Thankfully, there's motivation available in the form of free books, pizza and game tokens to get kids excited about summer reading.

Here's a list of the best summer reading programs and freebies for kids and teens:

Your local public library

Your local public library is a great resource year-round and in the summer, many libraries offer fun summer reading programs with prizes, activities and enriching events.

If you haven't visited the library in a while, be sure to stop in and see what they're offering.

Barnes & Noble

Kids in 1st through 6th grade can earn a free book when they read any 8 books and record them in their summer reading journal.

After reading each book, kids should write down the author, title and their favorite part of the book. Beginning July 1 through August 31, kids can bring in their completed journal to a Barnes & Noble store to choose their free book from the selection listed.

Books-a-Million

Read any four books from the Books-a-Million Summer Reading Adventure section to receive a free Scholastic Books "Wings of Fire" hat, while supplies last.

Choose from titles like "Charlotte's Web," "Judy Moody," "Only Ivan" and more. Write about the books you read in the Summer Reading Adventure logbook and when it's complete, show it to a store associate to receive your hat.

The offer doesn't specify any age limits so teens can participate.

Chuck E. Cheese

When the summer heat gets too intense, head inside your local Chuck E. Cheese as a reward for completing two weeks of consistent reading.

Parents should mark off every day that their child has done some reading on the Reading Rewards Calendar available on their website. When the chart is complete, present the certificate at checkout to earn 10 free play points with any food purchase.

A $1 play pass activation fee is also required according to the fine print.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Children under the age of five can get a free book mailed to them every month, all year round, through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

To participate in the program, complete the form on their website to check availability in your area and register.

Half Price Books

This summer, book lovers of all ages are welcome to participate in Half Price Books' Summer Reading Camp.

The bookstore with locations in California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and other states is offering $5 Bookworm Bucks that can be redeemed for anything in-store in exchange for completed reading logs.

The reading logs are only available in-store and must be completed by Wednesday, July 31 for redemption through August.

For those that don't live near an HPB, check out their suggested reading lists, coloring pages, craft ideas and other activities to get kids excited about summer reading.

Mensa for Kids

The Mensa Foundation's Excellence in Reading Program is providing a year-round challenge to kids of all ages based on the National Endowment for the Humanities' Summertime Favorites list.

Some may find it difficult to complete the reading challenge due to the long list of books that are required to complete it but summertime is definitely a great time to put a dent in it.

Upon completion, kids will receive a certificate of achievement and an Excellence in Reading t-shirt.

To participate in the challenge, print the list that corresponds with the child's reading ability or grade level, check off each book and record the date it was read, along with a rating. Once it is complete, both the reader and an adult will need to sign the list and submit it for verification. Don't forget to include the t-shirt order form.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's summer reading program, Camp Book It! is no longer accepting registrants due to an overwhelming response. However, they're enrolling now for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Book It! program is available to PK-6th grade classrooms, homeschool families and parents wanting to help incentivize their own kids to read.

Now in its 40th year, the beloved program offers students a free one-topping personal pizza when they earn a Reading Award Certificate.