Summer heats up with ‘Othello' at Shakespeare Dallas

Summer in Dallas means Shakespeare and picnics under the stars. This year, the Shakespeare Dallas’ stage is sizzling with the jealousy and passion of Othello, now playing at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in Dallas through July 20.

Montgomery Sutton directs this production of the Shakespearean tragedy that originated the phrase “the green-eyed monster”. Othello is at the peak of his powers as Venice's greatest general and husband to the noble and beautiful Desdemona. But when he passed over his servant, Iago, for promotion, Othello created a deadly -- but brilliant -- enemy. This production is set in an alternate historical version of the 1990s in which the Venetian empire is the predominant political, military and economic power.The tragedy is running in rotation with Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, playing through July 18.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic to the outdoor performance.

Henry Okigbo plays the titular character. He talks about the five-year break he took from the stage, the challenges of working in film and television, and how he prepares to work in the summer heat.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC DFW: You took a five year hiatus from theater. Why? And what is it like to be back?

Henry Okigbo (HO): One word : COVID. Fall 2007, I started my acting journey at Texas A&M -Commerce. I received my bachelor’s (Fall 2011) and master’s degree (Spring 2014) in Theatre. After college, I continued to perform in Dallas community theatre productions from 2014 to 2019. Things changed in 2019. I was cast as Morocco in Shakespeare Dallas’s production The Merchant of Venice. Then, Covid arrived in 2020, and I received a call from the company manager, Korey Kent, of a production shutdown. The shutdown forced me to focus on films, on-camera acting, and social media content. I also found new interests outside of acting, such as powerlifting, boxing, BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), and modeling. In 2024, I returned back to theatre for Soul Rep Theatre and Cara Mia Theatre’s collaborative production of Yanga, as titular lead character, Gaspar Yanga. It feels great to be back in the theatre. It’s where I learned how to act. It’s like I never left. I love Shakespeare! I love acting!

NBC DFW: You have worked in film and theater. How does each medium challenge you as an actor?

HO: Though different, the mediums of theater and film are both centered on performance. Theatre requires me to project energy and emotion for a live audience. My presence and voice are necessary for the theatre stage. I don’t have the luxury to do retakes like film acting. If I miss a line, I have to find ways to improvise the scene to push the show forward. In my humble opinion, theatre is where actors can learn the art of acting. Now in film, I have to deliver a subtle, nuanced performance for the camera. Everything for the camera. It will capture every detail. I have to become more aware of camera angles, lighting and sound. In the end, I considered myself as a theatre actor who does film.

NBC DFW: Othello is one of Shakespeare's most well-known characters. Who is Othello in this production?

HO: Othello is an African general of Venice. Though highly respected, he is treated as an outsider. He presents strength, compassion, love, and naivety throughout the story. His trust in Iago leads to his downfall.

Jordan Fraker Jordan Fraker

NBC DFW: How is Othello's story relevant to today?

HO: The story of Othello is relevant today, because it explores universal themes such as jealousy, manipulation, racial identity, and the complexities of human nature. It’s a reminder of the importance of humility and the dangers of unchecked ambition. Audiences can learn more about themselves throughout the story. We are all human.

NBC DFW: This is your Shakespeare Dallas debut. How do you prepare to perform outdoors in the summer heat? Have your castmates given you any tips?

HO: In the daytime, I train my mind and body by going for walks in the sun. Once I do that, I can adapt to the performance heat. My castmates have told me to drink lots of water, and to use bug repellent for mosquitoes.

Learn more: Shakespeare Dallas