Spring Food Festival Happening Saturday in Garland

A food festival featuring 20 local food vendors and a hot dog and wing eating contest is taking place in downtown Garland on Saturday afternoon.

The third annual Garland Food Fest will be hosted by Revolving Kitchen on 520 Shepherd Drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Local favorites at the food festival include La Taco Trona, Hawaiian Bros, Mi Eva Taqueria, Bondi Bowls, Fire for the Lord BBQ, Porcha’s Southern Puddings and Cobblers, Vegan Kebab, The Bop Bop, Sugababy Canes, Ravishing Entrees & Desserts, Charmed by Missa Homestyle Vegan Kitchen, Cowboy Trap’n, Bravada Biscuits, El Tenampa, and Crooked Crust Pizza.

The hot dog eating contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. and the wing eating contest at 2:30 p.m. with cash prizes. Contestants can sign up for the contests at the information booth the day of.

The family-friendly event will have arts and crafts, face painting, raffle prizes and hourly facility tours of Revolving Kitchen. A DJ will also be spinning fun tunes throughout the day.

The Dallas Sidekicks’ players will make a special appearance from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for autographs and for giveaways.

Revolving Kitchen is a 25-unit commissary kitchen and virtual food hall located in Dallas–Ft. Worth that enables local and small business owners and food entrepreneurs to build and grow successful businesses.