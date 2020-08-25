Spicy Chicken McNuggets to Hit McDonald's Menus This Fall

McDonald's announced Tuesday that new Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, along with a new McFlurry flavor, will hit menus this fall.

Both the Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Mighty Hot Sauce will be available to customers at participating restaurants nationwide Sept. 16 for a limited time, according to statement.

The company said these new nuggets will have a tempura coating with both cayenne and chili peppers for additional spice.

The Mighty Hot Sauce is McDonald's first new sauce innovation since 2017 and the hottest one available as it includes a blend of crushed red pepper and spicy chili, the company said.

Vice President of Menu Innovation at McDonald's Linda VanGosen said this is the first time the company has introduced a new Chicken McNugget flavor since the food came to the menu in 1983.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus," VanGosen said. "We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

To balance off the heat, McDonald's announced the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry flavor, which features vanilla soft surve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! pieces blended throughout the treat.

According to the company, the new McFlurry flavor will also be available Sept. 16 in both the snack and regular sizes at participating restaurants nationwide.